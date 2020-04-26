GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 358.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Shares of GSX Techedu stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

