Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $44.16 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.