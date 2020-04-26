Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 233.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.29 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

