Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $245.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.