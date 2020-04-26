Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.47 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,814 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,967 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,079 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after buying an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

