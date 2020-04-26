Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

