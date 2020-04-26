Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,009 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total transaction of $849,780.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $269.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.