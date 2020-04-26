Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after buying an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Shares of BLK opened at $475.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $432.22 and its 200-day moving average is $482.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

