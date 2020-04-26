Head to Head Comparison: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) & Victory Oilfield Tech (NYSE:VYEY)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 10.11% 7.57% 4.17% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Victory Oilfield Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 2 16 3 0 2.05 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 994.47%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.35 $67.93 million $0.76 0.78 Victory Oilfield Tech $1.03 million 19.06 -$27.31 million N/A N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Volatility and Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a technology driven oilfield services company in the United states. The company offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed to enhance oil and gas well drilling outcomes. It focuses on delivering metal coating products and services that provide protection and friction reduction for various metal components of a drilling operation. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

