Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will report $6.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $26.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $27.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $27.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $171,061,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,722,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,953 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,575,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

