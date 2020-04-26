Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $6,610,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $8,385,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 779,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

