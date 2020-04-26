Honest Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Honest has a market capitalization of $317,064.41 and $2,220.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02584879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

