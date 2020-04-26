Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $135.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

