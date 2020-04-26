Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Humana were worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.94.

NYSE HUM opened at $369.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.98. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

