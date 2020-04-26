Ignition One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Ignition has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $55,526.53 and $3.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037303 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040397 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000666 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,680.96 or 1.00777066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00064545 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,298,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,285,436 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

