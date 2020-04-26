IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $18,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $3,352,801.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 948,834 shares of company stock worth $69,226,094 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.