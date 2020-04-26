Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report sales of $50.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.62 million. Imax reported sales of $80.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year sales of $296.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $359.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $383.22 million, with estimates ranging from $332.30 million to $404.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Imax news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $21,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $675.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.