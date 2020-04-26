ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of ImmunoGen worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,707,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,351 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 99,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 272,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $275,557.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,542.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

