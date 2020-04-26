Incent Market Capitalization Reaches $2.81 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $8,844.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000803 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02584879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

