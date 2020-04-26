Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 153,232 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Inflarx by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.92. Inflarx has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $51.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

