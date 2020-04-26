Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ingredion worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

