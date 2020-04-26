Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 505,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IART stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.