Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. FIX upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

