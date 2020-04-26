InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

IHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

