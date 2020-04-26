IoTeX Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Coineal and Kucoin. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and $1.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.39 or 0.04476909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013077 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009706 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003200 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance, Coineal, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.