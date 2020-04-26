IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

IQ opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IQIYI has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of IQIYI by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

