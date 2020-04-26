iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IEUR stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

