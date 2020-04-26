iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after buying an additional 529,696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,148,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,344,000 after buying an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,353,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,060,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $283.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

