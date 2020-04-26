iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 154,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $154.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

