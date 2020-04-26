iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 185,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $58.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

