iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $45,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,712,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $162.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.