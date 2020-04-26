iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $116.51 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9947 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

