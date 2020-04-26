Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,807 Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC lifted its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $953,000.

BATS LEAD opened at $36.29 on Friday. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

