Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:WTRG opened at $43.68 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.