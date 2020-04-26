Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,642 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 716.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 200.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $188.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.