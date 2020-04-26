Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,285 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,030,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after acquiring an additional 646,429 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,885,000 after buying an additional 137,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,916,000 after buying an additional 111,427 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $62.13 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

