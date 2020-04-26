Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,530 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,802,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,006,000 after buying an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,090,000 after acquiring an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,677,000 after acquiring an additional 305,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

