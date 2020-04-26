Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

