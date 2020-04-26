Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

ENB stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

