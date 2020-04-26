JD Coin (JDC) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002428 BTC on exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $2,204.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.02580302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00213823 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,036,512 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

