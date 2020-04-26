Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jefferies Financial Group an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 772,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 444,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $12.17 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

