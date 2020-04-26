Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will post $11.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.27 million and the highest is $12.14 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $48.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.79 million to $48.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $58.98 million, with estimates ranging from $49.55 million to $67.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jernigan Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCAP shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Jernigan Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other news, CEO John A. Good bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 302,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 26,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $256,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Shoals Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,452,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 822,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 113,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $275.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

