Jibrel Network Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $4,151.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.40 or 0.04512662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013076 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010150 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bibox, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.