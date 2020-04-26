JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,634 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $60,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

