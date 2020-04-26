Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of KDP opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $17,702,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 763,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 580,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 420,406 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

