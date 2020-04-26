Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,899 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $17,702,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 763,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 441,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 420,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on KDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.