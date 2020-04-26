KickCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02584879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00213354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Exmo, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

