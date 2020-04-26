Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.36.

KL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,185 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,248,000 after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 357,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,459,000 after buying an additional 105,779 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.45. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

