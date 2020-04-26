Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.31 ($6.17).

A number of research firms have issued reports on KCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.75 ($3.20) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

KCO opened at €3.51 ($4.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of €7.36 ($8.55).

Kloeckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

