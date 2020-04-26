Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

MSFT stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.